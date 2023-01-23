© 2023 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

What to watch with the new Congress and North Carolina's delegation

By Erin Keever
Published January 23, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST
The 118th Congress has been in session for less than a month but already, they’ve put on a great show. But that’s not their job. Their job is to govern, and these first two weeks have caused many to question if some members of this Congress can govern — or even want to.

The factions within the Republican Party that led to 15 votes to choose a speaker may also change the tenor of the debate over the debt ceiling — and more.

Plus, Democrats control the Senate and the White House, so will this Congress accomplish anything?

We’ll ask two reporters who are close to the action on Capitol Hill and hear from a political scientist who focuses on congressional politics.

Guests

Danielle Battaglia, congressional correspondent for North Carolina for The Charlotte Observer and The News & Observer

Reuben Jones, Washington reporter for Spectrum News

Eric Heberlig, professor of Political Science and Public Administration at UNC Charlotte, co-author of “Congressional Parties, Institutional Ambition, and the Financing of Majority Control”

Erin Keever
Erin Keever is Senior Producer of WFAE's Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. She has been with the show since joining the station in 2006. She's a native Charlottean.
