© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

The reasons behind those rising gasoline prices

By Wendy Herkey
Published January 24, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST
The EPA proposes reducing the requirement for ethanol-blended gasoline.
Joe Raedle
/
Getty Images
The EPA proposes reducing the requirement for ethanol-blended gasoline.

Energy prices, particularly the price of oil, soared globally last year. To get gasoline prices under control, President Biden opened the spigot on our national oil reserves. Prices declined, but are beginning to rise again.

Gas prices are up across North Carolina at $3.28 (as of last Friday), rising as much as 17 cents a gallon from a week ago, and 35 cents a gallon from a month ago.

The hike is frustrating drivers across the state, but it’s a trend that’s happening all over the country.

Why the increase? Experts cite rising oil prices, more demand in China, the end of the U.S. dipping into its strategic reserves and more.

We’ll gather some experts to bring us up to speed about the prices at the pump.

GUESTS:

Dr. Peter Schwarz, professor of Economics and Associate, Energy Production and Infrastructure Center (EPIC) at UNC Charlotte

Tiffany Wright, director of Public Affairs, AAA of the Carolinas

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
See stories by Wendy Herkey