How the nuclear industry is expanding in North Carolina and around the world

Recently, a siren went off at the McGuire Nuclear Station, northwest of Charlotte. Both Duke Energy and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management said it was a false alarm and there was no emergency.

Safety drills in the event of a nuclear emergency are not routine for most people. What should folks know to keep themselves safe?

Meanwhile, nuclear energy is growing in importance in North Carolina. It is a major feature of the state's plan to go carbon neutral. That includes expanding licenses on existing plants and building new ones.

On the next Charlotte Talks, Mike Collins and our panel of guests discuss the role nuclear plays in our energy future, how concerned people should be about safety, and how North Carolina compares to the rest of the country and the rest of the world.

GUESTS:

Robert Graham, Charlotte-Mecklenburg deputy director of emergency management

Jeff Merrifield, a former member of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the current Global Energy Lead for Pillsbury law firm, and chair of E4 Carolinas

Dr. Mike Mazzola, executive director of the Energy Production and Infrastructure Center at UNC Charlotte