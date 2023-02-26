Examining the life of Jimmy Carter

The family of former President Jimmy Carter says he will spend his final days in hospice care rather than seek additional medical intervention. This comes after a number of hospital visits by the 98-year-old.

Carter’s presidency has been criticized as a time of economic trouble and uncertainty. Ultimately, that was one of the reasons he failed to win a second term in office.

Meanwhile, his post-presidency has been viewed as a beacon of humanity. His charitable work has been praised by people across the political spectrum.

On the next Charlotte Talks, Mike Collins and our panel of guests look back at the life and presidency of Jimmy Carter. We examine his time in office, how Southern politics have changed since and what his post-presidential life has taught us about leadership.

GUESTS:

Doug Hicks, Davidson College president

Allan Lichtman, distinguished professor of history at American University

