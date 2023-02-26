© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Examining the life of Jimmy Carter

By Gabe Altieri
Published February 25, 2023 at 2:58 PM EST
13728719983_bbbee6e8e2_c.jpg
David Hume Kennerly
/
Flickr/Public Domain
Former President Jimmy Carter

The family of former President Jimmy Carter says he will spend his final days in hospice care rather than seek additional medical intervention. This comes after a number of hospital visits by the 98-year-old.

Carter’s presidency has been criticized as a time of economic trouble and uncertainty. Ultimately, that was one of the reasons he failed to win a second term in office.

Meanwhile, his post-presidency has been viewed as a beacon of humanity. His charitable work has been praised by people across the political spectrum.

On the next Charlotte Talks, Mike Collins and our panel of guests look back at the life and presidency of Jimmy Carter. We examine his time in office, how Southern politics have changed since and what his post-presidential life has taught us about leadership.

GUESTS:

Doug Hicks, Davidson College president

Allan Lichtman, distinguished professor of history at American University

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is a Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
See stories by Gabe Altieri