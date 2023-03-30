Local News Roundup: NC pistol permit veto override; Medicaid expansion bill signed; ICE bill in legislature; CMS asks for more teacher pay

The North Carolina General Assembly has overridden Gov. Roy Cooper's veto on a pistol permit bill. We'll discuss the implications of the override.

The governor a Medicaid expansion bill into law this week, a decade in the making. But before the coverage can be implemented, one more hurdle remains.

In other news from the legislature, a bill requiring sheriffs to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials has passed in the North Carolina House and is now headed to the Senate. We’ll get into that as well as a new bill filed this week that would fund a study on possible electricity market reforms.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is asking for millions of dollars for teacher pay. The school system wants to be more competitive with other area school districts and shrink the large vacancy rate for teaching positions.

As people around the county continue to review the new property revaluations that came out earlier this month, low assessments are reported for places like golf courses around Mecklenburg County. Why?

Information is still coming out about the 2022 Charlotte Area Transit System train derailment, including statements from a CATS employee who was fired after the incident. We update you on the latest.

A North Carolina city is the first stop on President Joe Biden’s new “Investing in America” tour.

And baseball is back in the Queen City! The Charlotte Knights begin their 2023 season this week at Knights stadium.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

