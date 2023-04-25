Abortion access may be dwindling in NC

For the moment, North Carolina is considered by many to be an “abortion destination,” as the law permits abortions up until 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Compared to states like Georgia, where abortion is banned after six weeks, or Tennessee, where abortion is banned outright without exceptions for rape or incest, North Carolina’s laws are relatively generous.

And women have taken notice — since the Supreme Court decision, Roe v. Wade, was overturned, North Carolina has seen a 37% increase in abortions, in large part due to an increase of women from other states traveling to the Tar Heel State.

But Rep. House Speaker, Tim Moore, said last week that Republicans are “really close” to agreeing upon a new 12-week ban.

Tighter abortion restrictions are trending across the country — Florida is perhaps the latest example, as lawmakers recently voted to ban abortions after six weeks.

Still, some members of the GOP have begun to dissent as they fear political repercussions over strict abortion laws.

We sit down with three experts to gauge the implications of diminishing abortion access in North Carolina.

GUESTS

Susan Roberts, professor of political science at Davidson College

Rebecca Kreitzer, associate professor of public policy at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Julie Rovner, chief Washington correspondent for KFF Health News and host of KFF’s weekly health policy news podcast, “What the Health?” (KFF Health News was previously Kaiser Health News)

