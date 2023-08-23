'Rewilding' gardens and helping the natural order of things in your front yard

There’s a movement in the gardening world that’s having a moment. It’s called “rewilding” — an effort to grow native plants, ditch the perfectly well-manicured lawns, and let nature do its thing. The thinking behind this philosophy is that it brings more natural habitats back by creating ecosystems through our gardens and landscaping. Experts say rewilding creates more homes for animals and birds that are often pushed out by development.

Conservationists believe rewilding could be the key to restoring ecosystems when done on a large enough scale and even help lessen the impact of climate change. And it’s not just about creating natural habitats for animals and birds — but also insects, like bees, that thrive on natural pollinators.

But how easy is it to implement in your own backyard? Are there any drawbacks? How can developers with large parcels of land participate in the movement? And where does one even start? We take a look at that, and answer your questions, on Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Manley Fuller, vice president of Conservation Policy with the NC Wildlife Federation

Gabriela Garrison, Eastern Piedmont habitat conservation coordinator with the NC Wildlife Resources Commission

Ruth Ann Grissom, writer, conservationist, gardener and freelancer for UNC Charlotte Urban Institute

