Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Here's what you need to know about nature's little vampires as the planet warms

By Sarah Delia
Published September 16, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT
Blacklegged ticks, also called deer ticks, are not insects, but rather arachnids. They can carry more than a dozen rare diseases, including Lyme disease.
Getty Images
They may be small, but ticks are known as one of nature’s most feared vampires due to their transmission of illnesses like Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever. Lyme disease cases have jumped in recent years and some experts say climate change is playing a role in that.

With warmer temperatures, ticks can emerge earlier which increases the risk of exposure to diseases. Ticks love hot, wet weather. And as more areas of the world experience longer summers, ticks are finding new geographical locations to spread.

So what can North Carolinians expect as our summer season stretches longer? What should we be doing to protect ourselves, our children and our pets? And if you do contract a tick-borne illness like Lyme disease, what are your treatment options and how is your life impacted? We find out on the next Charlotte Talks, with guest host David Boraks.

GUESTS:

Georgia Krueger, Davidson resident impacted by Lyme disease
Kevin Smith, associate professor of biology and environmental studies at Davidson College
Rafael Vieira, assistant professor of One Health in the Department of Public Health Sciences and CIPHER at UNC Charlotte

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
