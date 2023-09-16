Here's what you need to know about nature's little vampires as the planet warms

They may be small, but ticks are known as one of nature’s most feared vampires due to their transmission of illnesses like Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever. Lyme disease cases have jumped in recent years and some experts say climate change is playing a role in that.

With warmer temperatures, ticks can emerge earlier which increases the risk of exposure to diseases. Ticks love hot, wet weather. And as more areas of the world experience longer summers, ticks are finding new geographical locations to spread.

So what can North Carolinians expect as our summer season stretches longer? What should we be doing to protect ourselves, our children and our pets? And if you do contract a tick-borne illness like Lyme disease, what are your treatment options and how is your life impacted? We find out on the next Charlotte Talks, with guest host David Boraks.

GUESTS:

Georgia Krueger, Davidson resident impacted by Lyme disease

Kevin Smith, associate professor of biology and environmental studies at Davidson College

Rafael Vieira, assistant professor of One Health in the Department of Public Health Sciences and CIPHER at UNC Charlotte

