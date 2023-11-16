© 2023 WFAE
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Local News Roundup: CMPD responds to viral video; CATS names new management company; new fines for illegal parking; drought continues in NC

By Wendy Herkey
Published November 16, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST
Sarah Delia
A viral video of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers punching a woman restrained by several officers during an arrest surfaced earlier this week. CMPD released a statement saying that the woman was resisting arrest and Chief Johnny Jennings released his own statement.

Charlotte City Council voted unanimously this week to raise the fine for illegal parking in uptown. We’ll bring you up to speed on that and other city council news.

The Charlotte Area Transit System has announced the name of the company it has chosen to operate the Charlotte bus system. National Express Service would now run CATS, instead of RATP Dev. Council will vote later this month to make it official.

Fires continue to spark in western North Carolina, as drought and higher temperatures persists.

And after a disappointing fall so far for pro sports in Charlotte — the Queen City has a new team. The Carolina Chaos Lacrosse team joins the Premier Lacrosse League.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS:

  • Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter
  • Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time”
  • David Boraks, WFAE climate reporter
  • Alexandria Sands, reporter with Axios Charlotte
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
