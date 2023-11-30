Local News Roundup: Panthers owner fires another coach; DA drops charges in viral CMPD punching incident, and judge rules body cam footage released; CMS teacher accused of sex with a student

On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup….

David Tepper fires another coach this fall — this time it’s Carolina Panthers coach Frank Reich after just 11 games and a 1-10 record. The move sparked criticism from many, including Charlotte Observer reporter Scott Fowler. We’ll talk to him about the latest in a disappointing Panthers season.

Charges have been dropped against a Charlotte woman who was punched by CMPD officers in a viral arrest video, the Mecklenburg DA’s office announced on Tuesday. And on Thursday a judge ruled that the body camera footage from the incident be released.

A CMS high school teacher has been arrested and accused of sexual activity with an 18-year-old high school student.

Charlotte-based Bank of America is closing more than 100 branches across the country by the end of the year. We find out why.

And a major donation this week for people in Charlotte’s North End.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories, an update on City Council and more, on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

