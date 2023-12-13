© 2023 WFAE
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

'Sports Legends of the Carolinas' from The Charlotte Observer's Scott Fowler

By Wendy Herkey
Published December 13, 2023 at 2:24 AM EST

Charlotte Observer colleagues Jeff Siner and Scott Fowler have created a very holiday-friendly sports book that was released earlier this month.

"Sports Legends of the Carolinas" is a coffee-table book profiling more than 30 big names in sports from all around the Carolinas. From college coaches like Mike Krzyzewski and Roy Williams to athletes like Steph Curry, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Muggsy Bogues and Jeff Gordon, are all featured in the book. And that just scratches the surface.

We’ll take a peek inside the book and, we’ll get an update from Scott on our continued disappointing year in sports in Charlotte. That’s next when Charlotte Talks.

GUEST:

Scott Fowler, sports columnist for The Charlotte Observer and co-author of "Sports Legends of the Carolinas"

Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
