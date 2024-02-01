Local News Roundup: CMS COVID-19 relief money to end; New Panthers coach and GM; Carolinas' primaries to begin; Longshot redistricting lawsuit

On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup….

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is preparing for the end of federal COVID-19 relief funding as leaders plan for next year’s budget. The Board will learn more about what will happen and discuss how they’ll navigate the impact of the loss of $190 million in funding and is looking for ways not to reduce staffing as a result.

Mecklenburg County health officials and Charlotte-area bar owners alike are preparing for the implementation of a new law that will require bars that serve food to get a health department permit, closing a loop hole in the previous state law. We’ll see what County Health Director Raynard Washington has to say.

Calls for corporate leaders in Charlotte to engage in the transit conversation for the region are happening on the part of the founder of smart growth advocate Shannon Binns. We discuss what business leaders have said about transit in Charlotte and how they plan to support investment in a new comprehensive plan.

The Carolina Panthers’ latest head coach has arrived! Dave Canales arrived in Charlotte this week, for a formal introduction to the city and a beginning to what fans and Panthers’ staff alike hope is a longer tenure than previous head coaches.

And South Carolina disgraced attorney and convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh is denied in his bid for a new trial, even though there was an acknowledgment of jury tampering. We hear more.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS:

