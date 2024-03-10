'Parliamentary America' author Maxwell Stearns on fixing our democratic system

There’s not much that unites a divided America, but one area where there may be agreement is the feeling that the system is broken.

We’re in an election year where most Americans don’t like either choice for president, recent Supreme Court decisions have diminished confidence in the body and we have a Congress where, thanks to gerrymandering, many representatives have picked their constituents rather than the other way around. Some believe the 18th-century system we have set up is not fit for the 21st-century world.

Maxwell Stearns, professor at the University of Maryland Carey School of Law, explores this issue in his book, “Parliamentary America: The Least Radical Means of Radically Repairing Our Broken Democracy.”

Stearns dives into our democracy and compares it to others across the world to show what works, what doesn’t, and what could fix our system.

GUEST:

Maxwell L. Stearns, author of "Parliamentary America: The Least Radical Means of Radically Repairing Our Broken Democracy."