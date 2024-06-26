© 2024 WFAE

Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Do presidential debates carry the same significance as they used to? A closer look at Thursday's debate and its outcome

By Sarah Delia,
Gabe Altieri
Published June 26, 2024 at 10:30 AM EDT
President Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter meet at the Walnut Street Theater in Philadelphia to debate domestic policy during the first of the three Ford-Carter Debates.
White House photograph Courtesy of Gerald R. Ford Library
Thursday is the first presidential debate of the 2024 election season between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

When the two candidates last debated ahead of the 2020 election, the night was filled with attacks, mockery and a disregard for decorum.

However, the two campaigns have taken a somewhat different approach this time. They bypassed the Commission on Presidential Debates and set their own rules which include no live audience, muted microphones and no opening statements.

The debate comes as many Americans are displeased with the major party candidates and say they are tuning out of the campaign season as long as they can.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we preview the first presidential debate between Trump and Biden, look back at famous debate moments in history and discuss whether these events still serve their purpose.

GUESTS:

Domenico Montanaro, NPR senior political editor and correspondent
Jason Husser, associate professor of political science and policy studies and director of the Elon Poll
Gibbs Knotts, professor of political science and dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at the College of Charleston

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins 2024 Election
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
