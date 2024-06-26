Do presidential debates carry the same significance as they used to? A closer look at Thursday's debate and its outcome

Thursday is the first presidential debate of the 2024 election season between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

When the two candidates last debated ahead of the 2020 election, the night was filled with attacks, mockery and a disregard for decorum.

However, the two campaigns have taken a somewhat different approach this time. They bypassed the Commission on Presidential Debates and set their own rules which include no live audience, muted microphones and no opening statements.

The debate comes as many Americans are displeased with the major party candidates and say they are tuning out of the campaign season as long as they can.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we preview the first presidential debate between Trump and Biden, look back at famous debate moments in history and discuss whether these events still serve their purpose.

GUESTS:

Domenico Montanaro, NPR senior political editor and correspondent

Jason Husser, associate professor of political science and policy studies and director of the Elon Poll

Gibbs Knotts, professor of political science and dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at the College of Charleston

