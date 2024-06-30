Charlotte Talks gets behind the wheel with NC road trips, summer traveling tips

With summer in full swing and vacation season underway, we're buckling up to find the best road trip destinations around Charlotte and the state.

Whether you're planning a road trip with the little ones or seeking solo travel, we've got you covered. Maybe you're an avid traveler, or perhaps you're dipping your toes back into traveling post-pandemic.

North Carolina has a lot to offer. From the ocean to the mountains, to the country and city life, there's plenty to explore.

So, how do you pick the right destination for you? What should you keep in mind when it comes to planning a trip, traveling sustainably, and how do you find those rare off-the-beaten path adventures? We've assembled a panel of travel experts to give their tips and tricks, on the next Charlotte Talks with guest host Sarah Delia.

GUESTS:

Carol Kline (Ph.D), professor at Appalachian State University with a focus on hospitality and tourism

Jeremy Markovich, writer, producer, podcaster and longtime journalist based in North Carolina. He's also the creator of the "North Carolina Rabbit Hole" newsletter.

Christina Riley, co-Founder ofNC Tripping

Note: This episode was produced by Emmy Berger, WFAE's Charlotte Talks summer intern.

