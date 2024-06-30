© 2024 WFAE

Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Charlotte Talks gets behind the wheel with NC road trips, summer traveling tips

By Sarah Delia
Published June 30, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
North Carolina's got a lot of choices when it comes travel. Need summer road trip suggestions? We've got you covered.
Rachel Claire/Pexels
North Carolina has a lot of choices when it comes to travel. Need summer road trip suggestions? We've got you covered.

With summer in full swing and vacation season underway, we're buckling up to find the best road trip destinations around Charlotte and the state.

Whether you're planning a road trip with the little ones or seeking solo travel, we've got you covered. Maybe you're an avid traveler, or perhaps you're dipping your toes back into traveling post-pandemic.

North Carolina has a lot to offer. From the ocean to the mountains, to the country and city life, there's plenty to explore.

So, how do you pick the right destination for you? What should you keep in mind when it comes to planning a trip, traveling sustainably, and how do you find those rare off-the-beaten path adventures? We've assembled a panel of travel experts to give their tips and tricks, on the next Charlotte Talks with guest host Sarah Delia.

GUESTS:

Carol Kline (Ph.D), professor at Appalachian State University with a focus on hospitality and tourism
Jeremy Markovich, writer, producer, podcaster and longtime journalist based in North Carolina. He's also the creator of the "North Carolina Rabbit Hole" newsletter.
Christina Riley, co-Founder ofNC Tripping

Note: This episode was produced by Emmy Berger, WFAE's Charlotte Talks summer intern.

Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
