After Helene, the state of agritourism in western North Carolina

Agritourism is a billion-dollar industry in the U.S. and has seen considerable growth over the past few decades as small family farms have had to diversify their income in order to compete with bigger commercial farms. Revenue from agritourism more than tripled between 2002 and 2017, according to numbers from the USDA Agriculture Census, and there are almost 1,000 farms in North Carolina alone that include agritourism as part of their business — that’s the third-highest in the U.S., following Texas and California. Agritourism offerings can encompass everything from pumpkin patches and corn mazes to farm stays and winery tasting rooms.

For many of the farms in western North Carolina, fall is usually peak tourism season as "leaf lookers" from surrounding areas flock to the mountains to enjoy the autumn colors. But this year is different — Hurricane Helene caused catastrophic flooding in the area, destroying crops and infrastructure. Some farmers are adapting by traveling to Charlotte to sell their products, while others are considering the season a near-total loss.

What's driving the rise in agritourism? What are the benefits and barriers to farmers looking to break into the industry? And how is Helene impacting the busy fall season?

On the next Charlotte Talks, we discuss the history and growth of agritourism, its economic benefits for rural communities, and the impacts of Hurricane Helene on the industry in western North Carolina.

GUESTS:

Whitney Knollenberg, associate professor in the Recreation, Parks & Tourism Department at North Carolina State University

Danielle Stepp McCall, farmer at Stepp's Hillcrest Orchard in Hendersonville

Barbara Volk, mayor of the City of Hendersonville