Local News Roundup: Campaigns ramp up; Early voting in NC and SC; Charlotte FC begins postseason play

Former President Donald Trump makes stops across North Carolina, including in the western part of the state where he repeated false claims about the federal response to Helene.

Meanwhile, early voting numbers are coming as polls are open in both North and South Carolina. What is the early data telling us? And how does it compare to 2020?

Mark Robinson has amended his defamation lawsuit against CNN. Robinson, who was seeking $50 million in damages, is now asking for $25,000. Robinson has denied the report that alleges he made racist and misogynistic comments on a pornographic website. All of this comes as Democrats continue to spend money attacking Robinson and linking other Republican candidates to him.

And Charlotte FC is back in the postseason for the second straight year. The team starts a best-of-three series at Orlando on Sunday.

Those stories and more on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

GUESTS:

Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time”

Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter

Nick Ochsner, WBTV chief investigative reporter

Alexandria Sands, reporter with Axios Charlotte