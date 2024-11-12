© 2024 WFAE

Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Mayor Lyles reflects on the election, next steps for Dems, and city transparency

By Sarah Delia
Published November 12, 2024 at 11:46 AM EST
WFAE

Mike Collins sits down with Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles to discuss the latest City Council news. We get her take on election results at the state and federal levels and how Mecklenburg Democrats are regrouping.

We’ll ask about the impending departure of City Attorney Patrick Baker and how the city is responding to records requests. And we’ll learn more about why some members of the city council traveled to Germany and the costs to taxpayers.

Plus, several bond referendums were on the November ballot for voters in the city of Charlotte this year involving housing, transportation, and neighborhood improvement. Now that voters approved the three measures, how will the city spend the money? All that and more on the next Charlotte Talks.

Guest:

Vi Lyles, mayor of Charlotte

Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
