Mayor Lyles reflects on the election, next steps for Dems, and city transparency

Mike Collins sits down with Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles to discuss the latest City Council news. We get her take on election results at the state and federal levels and how Mecklenburg Democrats are regrouping.

We’ll ask about the impending departure of City Attorney Patrick Baker and how the city is responding to records requests. And we’ll learn more about why some members of the city council traveled to Germany and the costs to taxpayers.

Plus, several bond referendums were on the November ballot for voters in the city of Charlotte this year involving housing, transportation, and neighborhood improvement. Now that voters approved the three measures, how will the city spend the money? All that and more on the next Charlotte Talks.

Guest:

Vi Lyles, mayor of Charlotte