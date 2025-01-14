An update on recovery efforts in the NC mountains from the devastating impact of Hurricane Helene

Wednesday, Jan. 15, marks 110 days since Hurricane Helene reached North Carolina bringing historic rainfall, strong winds and tornadoes generated by the storm. The storm's impact — particularly flooding and landslides — has made it one of the deadliest U.S. storms of the 21st century , with more than 100 confirmed deaths in North Carolina alone, and an estimate of $59.6 billion of damage and needs across the state.

In those 110 days, a historic and challenging rescue operation turned into a long road to recovery for communities. Buildings and homes took an immediate battering from the storm, but now industries like travel and tourism grapple with their own struggles and shortfalls . Families and children displaced from normalcy must now deal with the trauma and even human-trafficking risks in the rebuilding process. The storm also exacerbated an already rising homeless population, leaving a housing crisis with many worried about impending evictions as federal temporary housing efforts are set to expire in the harsh winter months.

Relief is the top priority for newly sworn-in Gov. Josh Stein. On his first day in office, Stein issued five executive orders , all directly for relief to people in western North Carolina. Congress allocated federal funds to North Carolina in December , but as the General Assembly starts its new legislative session for the year, more funds are expected as recovery costs will stack up for years to come.



On the next Charlotte Talks, we discuss the ongoing efforts to recover and rebuild western North Carolina, both short-term and long-term.

GUESTS:

Laura Hackett, reporter, Blue Ridge Public Radio

Will Hofmann, growth & development reporter, Citizen Times

Mayor Barbara Volk, City of Hendersonville

Ann DuPre Rogers, licensed clinical social worker and executive director at Resources for Resilience