Examining the political future of Sen. Thom Tillis of NC

The race for the 2026 U.S. Senate seat in North Carolina is on, and although Election Day is next year, the warning signs are already blaring for vulnerable candidates.

Republican U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis announced his campaign for reelection in December, setting up for what could be his most expensive race yet. Not only is N.C. a state Democrats hope to flip, Tillis is also disliked politically by some Republicans. Tillis was formally censured by the North Carolina Republican Party in June 2023 for going against his party and making deals with Democrats on certain legislation.

Since November, Tillis and other GOP senators have received and responded to pressure campaigns from outside groups to confirm all of President Trump’s Cabinet picks. However, this week NBC News reported a senior White House official said regarding GOP senators and Trump’s appointments: “It’s pass-fail. You either support everyone or you don’t.” The official is also reported to have said there will be consequences for “those who do not support the president’s nominees and get them to the finish line.” Days before, Tillis was critical of the blanket pardons issued by Trump to convicted Jan. 6 rioters, calling it a “bad idea.”

Adding to the thin line Tillis is walking in Washington, at home he faces his first primary challenger for the 2026 race. Andy Nilsson, a Triad businessman working as a teacher assistant and assistant high school football coach, filed his candidacy paperwork with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) two weeks ago.

On this episode, we discuss all of Tillis’ vulnerabilities and how he may go about navigating a campaign in the national spotlight, a polarized Congress, and an adamant president leading up to next year’s election.

GUESTS:

Donna King, editor-in-chief, The Carolina Journal

Mary Ellen McIntire, politics writer, CQ and Roll Call

Susan Roberts, professor of political science, Davidson College

Reuben Jones, Washington reporter, covering North Carolina and national politics, Spectrum News Washington