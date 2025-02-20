© 2025 WFAE

Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Local News Roundup: Riggs-Griffin protests; Winter weather; Possible budget concerns

By Gabe Altieri
Published February 20, 2025 at 3:32 PM EST
Hundreds of people gather at Marshall Park in uptown on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, to protest Republican Jefferson Griffin's efforts to toss out tens of thousands of votes in the North Carolina Supreme Court race.
Elvis Menayese
/
WFAE
Hundreds gather at Marshall Park in uptown on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, to protest Republican Jefferson Griffin's efforts to toss out tens of thousands of votes in the North Carolina Supreme Court race.

Anger over the still unsettled race for a North Carolina Supreme Court seat resulted in protests across the state this week. We hear from those who took part and get the latest on the proceedings.

More winter weather cancels schools, flights, and leads to a State of Emergency from Gov. Josh Stein. Was the Queen City spared from the worst?

North Carolina Senate leader Phil Berger says he’s not concerned about a projected drop in state revenue in 2026. A revenue forecast developed by nonpartisan economists at the legislature, in partnership with the governor’s budget office shows a nearly $550 million budget surplus this year, but additional tax increases could lead to a fiscal cliff.

And, text messages reveal new clues in the missing case of Asha Degree, who disappeared 25 years ago this month in Cleveland County. Degree was 9 at the time of her disappearance. We break down what the text messages reveal about the case and what comes next.

This, and more, on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

GUESTS:
Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter
Hunter Saenz, WSOC-TV reporter
Alexandria Sands, reporter with Axios Charlotte
Erik Spanberg, managing editor at the Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is the Executive Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
