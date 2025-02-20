Local News Roundup: Riggs-Griffin protests; Winter weather; Possible budget concerns

Anger over the still unsettled race for a North Carolina Supreme Court seat resulted in protests across the state this week. We hear from those who took part and get the latest on the proceedings.

More winter weather cancels schools, flights, and leads to a State of Emergency from Gov. Josh Stein. Was the Queen City spared from the worst?

North Carolina Senate leader Phil Berger says he’s not concerned about a projected drop in state revenue in 2026. A revenue forecast developed by nonpartisan economists at the legislature, in partnership with the governor’s budget office shows a nearly $550 million budget surplus this year, but additional tax increases could lead to a fiscal cliff.

And, text messages reveal new clues in the missing case of Asha Degree, who disappeared 25 years ago this month in Cleveland County. Degree was 9 at the time of her disappearance. We break down what the text messages reveal about the case and what comes next.

This, and more, on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

GUESTS:

Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter

Hunter Saenz, WSOC-TV reporter

Alexandria Sands, reporter with Axios Charlotte

Erik Spanberg, managing editor at the Charlotte Business Journal