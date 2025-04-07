Six months after the storm, where does western NC stand?

It’s been just over six months since Hurricane Helene inflicted severe damage across western North Carolina, profoundly impacting the region's infrastructure and economy.

The storm’s death toll in North Carolina is 107, with the most recent addition just last week . It was the deadliest hurricane to affect the continental United States since Katrina in 2005, causing 248 fatalities in the Southeast. Five people remain missing to this day.

Last month, Gov. Josh Stein signed the latest relief bill passed by the legislature. The $524 million bill would start the process of rebuilding homes, cleaning up debris and paying farmers for their crop losses. Although the aid is another step forward, “we are nowhere near done — I will keep pushing to ensure western North Carolina is not forgotten,” Stein said.

Complicating recovery in the region is the growing wildfire risk. Damage from the storm, such as downed trees and washed-out roads, has made wildfires harder to fight , along with high winds and dry weather conditions. The public has been urged to be aware of burning restrictions and bans as the spring wildfire season persists.

Despite these challenges, the region has demonstrated resilience and is actively encouraging visitors to return. By early 2025, many tourist destinations — including Asheville and surrounding areas — have reopened and are welcoming guests. Local businesses are emphasizing the importance of tourism in their recovery efforts and are eager to showcase the area’s attractions.

On this episode, we get an update on western North Carolina — six months later.

GUESTS

Gerard Albert III, Western North Carolina rural communities reporter at Blue Ridge Public Radio

Will Hofmann, growth & development reporter at Asheville Citizen-Times

Zachary Turner, climate reporter at WFAE