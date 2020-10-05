Hurricane Recovery

-
In a series of tweets early Saturday, President Trump attacked the mayor of San Juan and defended his administration's handling of the recovery effort on Puerto Rico and cast blame on Democrats.
-
Hickory native Ashley Wright runs a wedding business in Puerto Rico, but Hurricane Maria's destruction has her back in North Carolina for a while. She…
-
These resources were excerpted from this post on NPR.org.Back-to-back natural disasters in Mexico and across the Caribbean have left millions of people…
-
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Rev. Jeff Neevel from St. Thomas about what life is like there after Hurricane Maria. Neevel's congregation has been working on outreach and relief efforts on the island.
-
One San Juan hospital ran out of diesel earlier this week and had to discharge 40 patients. It now has enough to fuel its generators until Saturday.
-
Hospital officials in San Juan, Puerto Rico say they are operating in crisis mode after Hurricane Maria. With only emergency power, doctors are struggling to provide medical care as needs grow daily.
-
President Trump says he'll visit the island next week, planning a Tuesday trip to survey the damage in an area he says was "literally destroyed."
-
A flattened Puerto Rico and how Washington is looking out—or not—for the U.S. territory.
-
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with U.S. Virgin Islands Gov. Kenneth Mapp about the recovery effort there after back-to-back hurricanes.
-
Hurricane Maria, the strongest hurricane to have hit the island in decades, is believed to have taken down critical high-voltage power lines. Gov. Ricardo Rosselló says repairs could take months.