Empty Seats: The Black male enrollment gap at HBCUs

Historically Black colleges and universities play a vital role in educating generations of Black students. HBCUs have been integral in fostering cultural identity, establishing economic mobility and building pathways to leadership. Today, though, enrollment among Black males at HBCUs is at its lowest level since 1976, according to the American Institute for Boys and Men.

With nearly 30,000 fewer Black male students in a 10-year period from 2010 to 2020, this troubling trend has widespread implications for both the Black community and the higher education community.

When Black men disengage from HBCUs and higher education, the consequences are far-reaching . If fewer Black men attend college, the existing racial wealth gap can deepen, as college is a consistent path to upward mobility. The leadership pipeline is affected in fields such as law, education, medicine and politics. Cultural identity and support networks are also eroded, with men missing out on mentorship, pride and identity that HBCUs nurture. Institutions also are weakened with less diverse campuses and an absence that could lead to lower funding.

Schools are taking notice of the decline, with many intentionally coming up with ways to boost Black male enrollment at HBCUs — like Morgan State University launching their Presidential Task Force on the State of Black Male Enrollment.

We unpack the economic, social and cultural dynamics behind the numbers. We look at what this could mean for the future HBCUs — and how we can re-engage the next generation of Black male students.

GUESTS:

Anthony Brooks, vice president of enrollment management at Livingstone College

Marvin Brown, student at Johnson C. Smith University

Dr. Jerry Wilson, director of policy and advocacy at CREED (Center for Racial Equity in Education)