Local News Roundup: Transit bill clears House; More Jennings revelations; New Ardrey Kell principal

There’s momentum on a transit bill that would allow Mecklenburg County to put a 1-cent tax referendum on the ballot in November. The North Carolina House passed the measure this week 102-6, assuming it makes it through a procedural vote, the future of the measure now is in the hands of the state Senate. We break it all down and explain why those in Matthews remain frustrated.

More revelations out of Charlotte City Council this week as WCNC reports Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings was paid more than $77,000 in moving expenses after being promoted to police chief in 2020. Jennings lived in a neighboring county at the time. This comes after the chief disclosed a $305,000 settlement agreement with the city following a text disagreement with now-former city councilmember Tariq Bokhari.

Ardrey Kell High School has a new principal. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced this week that Susan Nichols will take over the position. Nichols served as principal at Charlotte Engineering Early College and Charlotte Teacher Early College. CMS faces continuing criticism for a lack of transparency surrounding the circumstances that led to the retirement of the previous principal, Jamie Brooks.

And the NAACP is not inviting President Trump to its national convention next month at the Charlotte Convention Center. It’s the first time the organization has excluded a sitting president in its 116-year history. In a statement, NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said the Trump Administration’s policies conflict with the NAACP’s values.

