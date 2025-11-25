Fortune Feimster returns to Charlotte; tips for talking politics over the holidays

Comedian, actress and Belmont native Fortune Feimster has made a name for herself on stages across the country and screens big and small - from "The Mindy Project" to her hit Netflix specials "Sweet & Salty" and "Good Fortune."

Now, she returns home this week for her “Takin’ Care of Biscuits” tour this Friday at Ovens Auditorium.

In much of her stand-up over the years, Feimster talks about growing up in the South, navigating her identity as a gay woman in church and small-town life, and how those early experiences gave her the humor and heart that define her work today.

As her current “Takin’ Care of Biscuits” tour makes its Charlotte stop, Fortune Feimster joins us to reflect on her Southern roots, her journey through comedy and the deep connections that have shaped her life and career. We also revisit a conversation on friends, family and talking politics as the holiday season approaches.

GUESTS:

A & B Segment:

Fortune Feimster, actress, comedian and writer

C Segment:

Anna Goldfarb, journalist, speaker, and author of “Modern Friendship”

Production Note: The C segment was originally published on 11/25/24.