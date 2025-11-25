© 2025 WFAE

Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Fortune Feimster returns to Charlotte; tips for talking politics over the holidays

By Chris Jones,
Sarah Delia
Published November 24, 2025 at 4:54 PM EST
Fortune Feimster's comedy show is coming back to Charlotte
Fortune Feimster's comedy show is coming back to Charlotte this Friday.

Comedian, actress and Belmont native Fortune Feimster has made a name for herself on stages across the country and screens big and small - from "The Mindy Project" to her hit Netflix specials "Sweet & Salty" and "Good Fortune."

Now, she returns home this week for her “Takin’ Care of Biscuits” tour this Friday at Ovens Auditorium.

In much of her stand-up over the years, Feimster talks about growing up in the South, navigating her identity as a gay woman in church and small-town life, and how those early experiences gave her the humor and heart that define her work today.

As her current “Takin’ Care of Biscuits” tour makes its Charlotte stop, Fortune Feimster joins us to reflect on her Southern roots, her journey through comedy and the deep connections that have shaped her life and career. We also revisit a conversation on friends, family and talking politics as the holiday season approaches.

GUESTS:
A & B Segment:
Fortune Feimster, actress, comedian and writer

C Segment:
Anna Goldfarb, journalist, speaker, and author of “Modern Friendship”
Production Note: The C segment was originally published on 11/25/24.

Chris Jones
A self-proclaimed Public Radio Nerd, Chris Jones began working as a Weekend Host here at WFAE in 2021.
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
