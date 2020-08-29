State House Flag To Be Lowered To Half-Staff To Honor SC Native Boseman

The flag at the South Carolina State House will be lowered to half-staff Sunday to honor Chadwick Boseman, the actor who played the Black Panther who died Friday, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster announced.

Boseman grew up in Anderson, South Carolina, about 30 miles southwest of Greenville.

To honor the life, contributions and memory of a truly extraordinary son of South Carolina @chadwickboseman - I have ordered the flags atop the Statehouse to be lowered to half-staff tomorrow, Sunday August 30, 2020, from sunrise to sunset. https://t.co/dMEHBIbBe5 — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) August 29, 2020

McMaster added that the flags "will be removed at sunset and will be presented to Mr. Boseman's family at the appropriate time."

The 43-year-old Boseman died Friday after a four-year battle with colon cancer that was not disclosed until his death.

An outpouring of condolences echoed through social media late Friday and into Saturday as news of Boseman's unexpected death spread. Even former president Barack Obama weighed in on the actor who played one of the few Black superheroes, along with the first Black Major League Baseball player, Jackie Robinson.