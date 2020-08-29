© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
South Carolina News

State House Flag To Be Lowered To Half-Staff To Honor SC Native Boseman

WFAE | By WFAE
Published August 29, 2020 at 3:36 PM EDT
Chadwick Boseman
Gage Skidmore
/
Flickr
Chadwick Boseman speaks at the 2016 San Diego Comic Con International, for "Black Panther."

The flag at the South Carolina State House will be lowered to half-staff  Sunday to honor Chadwick Boseman, the actor who played the Black Panther who died Friday, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster announced.

Boseman grew up in Anderson, South Carolina, about 30 miles southwest of Greenville.

McMaster added that the flags "will be removed at sunset and will be presented to Mr. Boseman's family at the appropriate time."

The 43-year-old Boseman died Friday after a four-year battle with colon cancer that was not disclosed until his death.

An outpouring of condolences echoed through social media late Friday and into Saturday as news of Boseman's unexpected death spread. Even former president Barack Obama weighed in on the actor who played one of the few Black superheroes, along with the first Black Major League Baseball player, Jackie Robinson.

Tags

South Carolina NewsChadwick BosemanSouth CarolinaHenry McMaster
WFAE
See stories by WFAE
Related Content