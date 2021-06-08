South Carolina Aims To Boost Employment By Offering Jobless Workers Free Training At Technical Colleges

South Carolina announced a new partnership Tuesday giving free job training to anyone currently receiving unemployment. If jobless workers on unemployment sign up for a short-term training program at a local technical college, then they will not have to conduct a weekly job search.

“Through the power of our technical colleges we have an opportunity to jump ahead 10years through education,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “We have the culture and people who are ready to take the next step forward and we just need to get them trained and ready for work.”

In a news release announcing the program, South Carolina says it will take 16 weeks or less to train in 11 different programs at local technical colleges.

"Our colleges are uniquely positioned to quickly get people negatively impacted by the pandemic back on their feet – training them in these high-demand fields and building more stability for their lives,” S.C. Technical System President Tim Hardee said.

McMaster announced last month that the state is cutting off the additional $300 in federal unemployment payments starting June 26. State officials said the payments are helping to create a labor shortage.

The federal program was scheduled to run through early September, and it's estimated $585.3 million in additional benefits will not be used by South Carolina.