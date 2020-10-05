-
Many unemployed Americans have been tapping into their savings to pay bills. But those savings are going fast, and hopes for a new round of pandemic relief before the election are fading.
Another 881,000 people applied for state unemployment benefits last week, the Labor Department says. That's down from the previous week, but the report comes with an asterisk.
RALEIGH — North Carolina's unemployment rate rose in July, the state announced on Friday, even as the overall number of people working grew compared to…
The National Association of State Workforce Agencies tells lawmakers on Capitol Hill that it would take most states 8-20 weeks to move to a modified system of awarding benefits.
Housing advocates and landlords alike say if Congress doesn't extend or replace the extra payments expiring this weekend, millions of out-of-work Americans won't be able to afford to pay their rent.
Charlotte TalksMonday, July 20, 2020Some of the protections that were stitched into the country's social safety net because of the pandemic are nearing an end, including…
North Carolina's jobless rate declined dramatically in June, the state announced on Friday, as restaurants, hotels and retailers bounced back since Gov.…
This story was originally published by ProPublica.By March, when the coronavirus began accelerating through the United States, Shawn Hill-Watkins had been…
U.S. employers unexpectedly added jobs last month as the unemployment rate declined, signs that people are returning to work as states reopen their economies. President Trump celebrated the news.
The Labor Department says about 1.9 million people filed for unemployment last week, but there are some signs that people may be returning to their jobs.