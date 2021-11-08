South Carolina student earns every point possible on AP exam

GREENWOOD, S.C. — A hundred multiple choice questions and two free response essays. All perfect.

Greenwood High School junior Ella Bassett learned a few weeks ago that she made a perfect score on the AP Psychology exam she took back in May.

She didn’t just score a 5 — the highest score — but received every point possible on the multiple choice questions and the essays.

Bassett said the course was the first AP class she had taken, although she’s taking three more this year.

“I was a sophomore but I really was curious about social sciences, I thought it would be really stimulating and challenging,” Bassett said about choosing the class.

“A lot of times, I think me and my classmates choose our courses based on what we think they can do for our GPA or our class rank but I really chose AP Psychology solely for me because it was something I wanted to learn more about.”

She said she received an email about the perfect score a few weeks ago and said she was excited and honored when she received it.

“I was just grateful to have such a great learning experience; so just incredibly grateful and happy,” she said.

She is one of only six out of 262,700 students who took the test to receive a perfect score.

Her teacher Caroline Vaniska said it was incredible to learn of Bassett’s achievement.

“Such an honor to have taught Ella, she did a fantastic job throughout the course,” Vaniska said.

“From day one she came in, was super prepared, would come to class every day with her readings done, videos, all of that, so it’s such an honor to have taught her.”

She added there were multiple obstacles in the spring 2021 semester, with school being pushed back and virtual for a week. Plus, most students taking AP Psychology took it beginning in August of the school year, not January.

“It’s honestly incredible, she should be very proud of herself,” Vaniska said.

Bassett received a certificate from the district and will be recognized at the next Greenwood School District 50 board of trustees meeting via video.