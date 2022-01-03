© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
South Carolina

Minor earthquakes keep happening in South Carolina

WFAE | By Meg Kinnard | Associated Press
Published January 3, 2022 at 10:33 AM EST
elgin sc from town facebook page.jpg
Town of Elgin
/
Facebook
Downtown Elgin, South Carolina, is seen in a photo posted by the town government on Facebook.

Minor earthquakes are continuing to rumble in an area near South Carolina's capital city that has tallied eight over the last week.

A 2.5-magnitude quake was registered before 6 a.m. Monday near Elgin, about 25 miles northeast of Columbia, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake was measured at a depth of 6 kilometers, officials said.

The earthquake was the eighth to be felt in the area since December 27, when a 3.3-magnitude quake struck, followed by two smaller ones. Over the course of the ensuing week, four more quakes were registered, ranging from 1.7 to 2.5.

No injuries or damage have been reported from the earthquakes.

Elgin is along a large fault system that extends from Georgia through the Carolinas and into Virginia, said Steven Jaume, a professor in the geology department at the College of Charleston.

Although this series of tremors have been coming in swift succession, clusters often happen. According to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, the state typically averages up to 20 quakes each year.

Last year, the area near Jenkinsville — about 38 miles west of this group of tremors — registered six small earthquakes in over a week, with three quakes registered on a single day alone.

State officials are still studying that spate of seismic activity.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

South Carolina
Meg Kinnard | Associated Press
See stories by Meg Kinnard | Associated Press