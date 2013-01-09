Suspended NASCAR driver Jeremy Mayfield has been out of racing since 2009, when he tested positive for methamphetamine. Mayfield wants to return to the track, and this week called in to a radio show to ask NASCAR CEO Brian France to give him a chance.

Mayfield’s positive drug test made big news in part because he was the first driver suspended under NASCAR’s new drug policy. He fought back with an unsuccessful lawsuit, and said some unkind words about France that summer when he appeared on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

"You know Brian France, out there talking about effective drug policy, is kind of like Al Capone talking about effective law enforcement," Mayfield says. "The pot shouldn't be calling the kettle black."

Mayfield struck a different tone Tuesday night when he called into Motor Racing Network’s NASCAR Live program. The guest was none other than Brian France.

"I just want to ask Brian if he's willing to accept the fact that I'd like to come back racing. And if we can sit down and talk about it and figure out what we need to do to make that work," Mayfield asks.

"Well, Jeremy, you know the path back for you, it's the path back for anybody and, you know, I've always hoped that you would choose the right path and not litigation and bunch of other things, but that's up to you," France responds.

France went on to say that he’s welcome back if he completes the NASCAR’s “Road to Recovery” program.

"OK, well I appreciate that," Mayfield says. "I didn't mean to bother you on the show but that was the only way I could get a hold of you and I figured it'd be a great opportunity to do that."

Jeremy Mayfield Makes Surprise Call To NASCAR CEO Full exchange between Jeremy Mayfield and NASCAR CEO Brian France. Courtesy of MRN. Listen

Mayfield still faces multiple felony charges in Catawba County, including possession of methamphetamine. He says he’s open to a plea-bargain that doesn’t involve jail time. Motor Racing Network says France was made aware that Mayfield had called in and approved of taking the call.