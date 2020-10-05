-
NASCAR needed 99 races for budding superstar Chase Elliott to finally win his first Cup race and didn't even get a full day to celebrate the…
NASCAR chief executive and chairman Brian France has taken an “indefinite leave of absence” after being charged for driving while intoxicated and criminal…
NASCAR Chairman Brian France said his family is committed to running the racing company.France appeared on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio yesterday and brushed…
The majority owners of NASCAR are exploring the possibility of selling their stake, according to a Reuters report. Sources familiar with the matter told…
Driver Jimmie Johnson cemented his place in NASCAR history Sunday night by winning his seventh championship. But NASCAR's playoffs struggled with TV…
Newly unsealed documents in the divorce case of NASCAR Chairman Brian France provide a rare glimpse into how much money the privately held racing…
NASCAR executives are betting the future of their sport on their brand new race car. The new model was the focus of their preseason press conference in…
Suspended NASCAR driver Jeremy Mayfield has been out of racing since 2009, when he tested positive for methamphetamine. Mayfield wants to return to the…