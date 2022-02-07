The Charlotte Hornets have a rough weekend with back-to-back losses and a tense argument

It was a rough weekend for the Hornets.

On Friday, Charlotte barely lost — 101-102 — to the Cleveland Cavaliers . And in the fourth quarter against Miami on Saturday, things fell apart on the sidelines as the Hornets fell 86-104 to the Heat.

Some of the big news after that second game, though, had to do with a tense exchange between Hornets head coach James Borrego and rookie James Bouknight.

“After the quarter ended, Bouknight and his coach got in a pretty heated argument, where they had to be separated and Bouknight actually had to be escorted to the locker room by security,” The Charlotte Observer ’s Langston Wertz Jr. told WFAE’s Gwendolyn Glenn on this week’s Time Out for Sports. “Apparently he’s upset about his minutes. He’s only averaging 4.8 points a game on about 10 minutes. Those 10 minutes would rank in the bottom one-third of the league under the 250-player mark, and it was just not a good situation for a team that’s kind of building itself on fun and fresh and new.”

"We’ve had good looks and we just got to find our way back offensively, making shots and trusting it. It’s tough when you’re not making shots. It can be a little frustrating at times, but we just have to stay the course.” - James Borrego#AllFly | @HusqvarnaUSA — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) February 6, 2022

And it was a big weekend for one of college basketball’s biggest rivalries. The Blue Devils trounced the Tar Heels 87-67 in Duke men’s coach Mike Krzyzewski’s last visit to Chapel Hill.

It’s new Chapel Hill coach Hubert Davis’ first year on the job.

“It’s been a tough year for Hubert Davis,” Wertz said. “They have four losses by 20 or more points, plus a 17-point loss to Tennessee. That’s not what we expect from North Carolina. But if you look at the ACC standings, they’re only about a half-game out of third place. And besides the Duke game at the end of the year, they should be favored in the remainder of their games.”

🐐 20-point walk-off dub at Smith Center 🐐 pic.twitter.com/eJehewReRZ — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) February 6, 2022

You can listen to the full Time Out for Sports segment above. Here’s a quick look at what else Glenn and Wertz covered this week.