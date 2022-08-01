Battle of the QBs for Panthers and Tar Heels, national cornhole championship in Rock Hill, and more
Training camp for the Carolina Panthers started last week, and all eyes are on quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield. In Chapel Hill, a former Myers Park star could be the starting quarterback for the Tar Heels this season, and the sports world loses a legend. With WFAE's Gwendolyn Glenn to talk sports is Langston Wertz Jr., a sportswriter with the Charlotte Observer.
The battle for starting quarterback kicked into gear last week with the beginning of Panthers training camp. Darnold has the advantage right now, said Wertz Jr.
"Darnold has a big advantage because he knows the playbook, he knows the players. I think going in right now, Darnold looks like the guy if they were starting tomorrow, but I think Mayfield's going to come along once they put on pads. As for Matt Corrall, he hasn't had a lot of reps. We really haven't gotten a good look at him yet."
You can listen to the full Time Out for Sports conversation above. Here’s a quick look at what else Glenn and Wertz Jr. covered this week.
- At UNC Chapel Hill, former Myers Park star Drake Maye and sophomore Jacolby Criswell are competing for the starting quarterback position.
- The outlook for Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, who’s suffered injuries the last two seasons that caused him to miss more than 20 games.
- Last week in Durham, Coach Mike Krzyzewski's grandson, Michael Savarino, a former guard for Duke University, pleaded guilty to a DWI that also involved this year’s No. 1 draft pick, Paolo Banchero, who had his charge of aiding and abetting dropped.
- Rock Hill, headquarters for the American Cornhole League, is also the setting for the cornhole national championship competition, which began Monday.
