Battle of the QBs for Panthers and Tar Heels, national cornhole championship in Rock Hill, and more

Training camp for the Carolina Panthers started last week, and all eyes are on quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield. In Chapel Hill, a former Myers Park star could be the starting quarterback for the Tar Heels this season, and the sports world loses a legend. With WFAE's Gwendolyn Glenn to talk sports is Langston Wertz Jr., a sportswriter with the Charlotte Observer.

The battle for starting quarterback kicked into gear last week with the beginning of Panthers training camp. Darnold has the advantage right now, said Wertz Jr.

"Darnold has a big advantage because he knows the playbook, he knows the players. I think going in right now, Darnold looks like the guy if they were starting tomorrow, but I think Mayfield's going to come along once they put on pads. As for Matt Corrall, he hasn't had a lot of reps. We really haven't gotten a good look at him yet."

