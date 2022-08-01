© 2022 WFAE
Sports
Time Out For Sports
Need a one-stop shop to catch up on the top sports stories big and small? Time Out For Sports airs Mondays on WFAE's "All Things Considered" and has what you need to know about everything from Charlotte-area high school football highlights to the latest updates on the Carolina Panthers.

Battle of the QBs for Panthers and Tar Heels, national cornhole championship in Rock Hill, and more

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published August 1, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT
Sam Darnold at training camp 2022
Chanelle Smith-Walker
/
Carolina Panthers
Sam Darnold (center) at the first padded practice on Monday, August 1, 2022 at camp.

Training camp for the Carolina Panthers started last week, and all eyes are on quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield. In Chapel Hill, a former Myers Park star could be the starting quarterback for the Tar Heels this season, and the sports world loses a legend. With WFAE's Gwendolyn Glenn to talk sports is Langston Wertz Jr., a sportswriter with the Charlotte Observer.

The battle for starting quarterback kicked into gear last week with the beginning of Panthers training camp. Darnold has the advantage right now, said Wertz Jr.

"Darnold has a big advantage because he knows the playbook, he knows the players. I think going in right now, Darnold looks like the guy if they were starting tomorrow, but I think Mayfield's going to come along once they put on pads. As for Matt Corrall, he hasn't had a lot of reps. We really haven't gotten a good look at him yet."

You can listen to the full Time Out for Sports conversation above. Here’s a quick look at what else Glenn and Wertz Jr. covered this week.

  • At UNC Chapel Hill, former Myers Park star Drake Maye and sophomore Jacolby Criswell are competing for the starting quarterback position.
  • The outlook for Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, who’s suffered injuries the last two seasons that caused him to miss more than 20 games.
  • Last week in Durham, Coach Mike Krzyzewski's grandson, Michael Savarino, a former guard for Duke University, pleaded guilty to a DWI that also involved this year’s No. 1 draft pick, Paolo Banchero, who had his charge of aiding and abetting dropped.
  • Rock Hill, headquarters for the American Cornhole League, is also the setting for the cornhole national championship competition, which began Monday.

  • Bill Russell, basketball legend with record 11 NBA titles, dies at 88

Sports Carolina Panthers
Gwendolyn Glenn
Gwendolyn is an award-winning journalist who has covered a broad range of stories on the local and national levels. Her experience includes producing on-air reports for National Public Radio and she worked full-time as a producer for NPR’s All Things Considered news program for five years. She worked for several years as an on-air contract reporter for CNN in Atlanta and worked in print as a reporter for the Baltimore Sun Media Group, The Washington Post and covered Congress and various federal agencies for the Daily Environment Report and Real Estate Finance Today. Glenn has won awards for her reports from the Maryland-DC-Delaware Press Association, SNA and the first-place radio award from the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Gwendolyn Glenn