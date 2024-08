Charlotte’s new professional women’s soccer team played its first game this weekend. Carolina Ascent FC beat DC Power FC at Memorial Stadium on Saturday night, 1-0. It was be the first of 14 games the team will play between August and December.

CAROLINAS YOU DID THAT! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/w5c9jx2nyz — Carolina Ascent FC (@carolinaascent) August 18, 2024