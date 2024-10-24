Charlotte Hornets open their season with a road win

The Charlotte Hornets started off the 2024 season in Houston on Wednesday night, downing the Houston Rockets 110-105. Lamelo Ball nearly got to a triple-double with 34 points, 11 assists and 8 rebounds in the first game with new head coach Charles Lee.

"Yeah, it's great. I mean, you come in, you got your first real game, so definitely wanna win. New coach, new, everything new. We're trying to build a whole new thing. So just to come in and get that first win, it is a blessing," he said.

Tre Mann added 24 points for the Hornets. Brandon Miller left the game with hip soreness in the first half and did not return.

Charlotte visits the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.

The home opener is Saturday night against Miami.