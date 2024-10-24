© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte Hornets open their season with a road win

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published October 24, 2024 at 10:41 AM EDT

The Charlotte Hornets started off the 2024 season in Houston on Wednesday night, downing the Houston Rockets 110-105. Lamelo Ball nearly got to a triple-double with 34 points, 11 assists and 8 rebounds in the first game with new head coach Charles Lee.

"Yeah, it's great. I mean, you come in, you got your first real game, so definitely wanna win. New coach, new, everything new. We're trying to build a whole new thing. So just to come in and get that first win, it is a blessing," he said.

Tre Mann added 24 points for the Hornets. Brandon Miller left the game with hip soreness in the first half and did not return.

Charlotte visits the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.

The home opener is Saturday night against Miami.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
