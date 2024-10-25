Charlotte FC forward Kerwin Vargas optimistic as team enters playoffs

Forward Kerwin Vargas has scored six goals this season, making him tied for the third-highest scorer on Charlotte FC. He’s considered a valuable player as the team prepares for its first Round One MLS playoff match on Sunday.

“The motivation comes from my home country,” Vargas said. “Also, the motivation from here and from the club. We knew the goal we wanted. We knew where we wanted to go. We haven’t stopped yet. We haven’t gotten where we wanted to go.”

Vargas joined Charlotte FC in 2022, the team’s inaugural season. He signed a new contract with the team in May through the 2027 season.

“I think that since I arrived here, I think that the treatment I have received here is really quite special,” Vargas said. “When they offered me the proposal to renew, I didn’t think twice. I’m very, very happy here.”

Born in Colombia, he played for national teams Boca Juniors de Cali and CA Santa Marta, then had a short stint with Feirense, a Portuguese team. Now, he is one of only three Charlotte FC players who come from Latin America. That’s unusual for an MLS team since those countries produce many talented players.

“We wish there were more Latinos, we hope more Latinos can play in the future,” Vargas said.

Still, Charlotte FC has brought the Latino community in Charlotte together. The team’s fan base consists of Latinos from all countries.

“Coming to a city like this, like Charlotte, and finding so many Latino people, so many people mixed with different cultures is something nice, something beautiful that you see every weekend in the stadium,” Vargas said. “It’s very nice because we know all the Hispanic countries that are represented here.”

Vargas is optimistic as his team heads into the playoffs, the second time that Charlotte FC has appeared in the franchise’s three-year history, and the first time the team scored a spot in Round One.

“We know that it is a new club and to qualify at this time, as we did this year, unlike last year, I think is a big achievement,” Vargas said.

Charlotte FC head coach Dean Smith feels that Vargas is ready for this year’s playoffs.

“We’re in a really good position, and I’ve been impressed with the improvements that Kerwin is making throughout the season,” Smith said. “He’s a willing learner. He’s really coachable, and it certainly helps in the playoffs.”

Charlotte FC will take on Orlando City SC away on Sunday. The team will then host Orlando next Friday at Bank of America Stadium.

“I ask our fans to support us, to trust us and I thank them a thousand times for the full support they have had since the start of the season,” Vargas said. “They expect good things from us, that we are doing to do our best on the field.”

Charlotte FC is hosting a watch party on Sunday at Brewers at 4001 Yancey. While the event is free, a ticket is required.