Davidson squeaks out narrow win over UNC Charlotte

In college basketball, the Davidson Wildcats won the Hornets’ Nest Trophy on Tuesday night in their annual matchup with the Charlotte 49ers 75-71. Both teams built and lost double-digit leads in the game. Reed Bailey led Davidson with 18 points. Nik Graves led Charlotte with 23.

Davidson coach Matt McKillop wasn’t surprised the game was tight.

"Overall incredible effort by our guys. We had to fight again to hold a lead to win it in that final minute or two and they made some great plays down the stretch and they got to the line and they didn't allow us to continue to have rhythm on each end. So, credit to them and their staff, they're dealing with some injuries to be able to come out here and compete like that. But what else would you expect in the game for the beautiful Hornets Nest trophy?" he said.