Charlotte Hornets win NBA Summer League championship

The Charlotte Hornets are champions of the NBA Summer league. They won all five games, including the final one Sunday night, downing the Sacramento Kings 83-78. Hornets top draft pick Kon Kneuppel scored 21 points and was named MVP of the Summer League.

"It's a lot of guys that are gonna be on the roster and we're, you know, you always compete to win, so I think building winning habits, even if it is summer league, is very beneficial," he said.

The Hornets' training camp is scheduled for October.