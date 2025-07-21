© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte Hornets win NBA Summer League championship

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published July 21, 2025 at 9:30 AM EDT

The Charlotte Hornets are champions of the NBA Summer league. They won all five games, including the final one Sunday night, downing the Sacramento Kings 83-78. Hornets top draft pick Kon Kneuppel scored 21 points and was named MVP of the Summer League.

"It's a lot of guys that are gonna be on the roster and we're, you know, you always compete to win, so I think building winning habits, even if it is summer league, is very beneficial," he said.

The Hornets' training camp is scheduled for October.
