Charlotte FC wins fourth match in a row

Charlotte FC has won four straight matches to put themselves firmly back in the playoff battle. On Saturday night, they beat Toronto FC 2-nil and now sit seventh in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference standings. Coach Dean Smith says his team is recovering the form that had them atop the standings back in April before falling back to ninth.

"Pleased that we've won four, you know, still doesn't take away the pain from May, you know, but, yeah, it's good that we've put ourselves in the chase again," he said.

Charlotte takes a three-game break from Major League Soccer competition this week for League’s Cup play, starting Thursday night at home against FC Juarez.