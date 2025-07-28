© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte FC wins fourth match in a row

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published July 28, 2025 at 8:10 AM EDT

Charlotte FC has won four straight matches to put themselves firmly back in the playoff battle. On Saturday night, they beat Toronto FC 2-nil and now sit seventh in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference standings. Coach Dean Smith says his team is recovering the form that had them atop the standings back in April before falling back to ninth.

"Pleased that we've won four, you know, still doesn't take away the pain from May, you know, but, yeah, it's good that we've put ourselves in the chase again," he said.

Charlotte takes a three-game break from Major League Soccer competition this week for League’s Cup play, starting Thursday night at home against FC Juarez.
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
