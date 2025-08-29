© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Streets closed uptown for Duke's Mayo Bowl

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published August 29, 2025 at 9:26 AM EDT

College football comes to uptown Charlotte on Friday. The Duke’s Mayo Classic matches the Charlotte 49ers against Appalachian State. Both teams have new coaching staffs and a lot of new players. Mountaineer coach Dowell Loggains says neither team knows a lot about their opponent.

"It's about adjusting. It's about, you know, settling your nerves as fast as possible and getting used to it. As soon as they walk in the stadium, it's an NFL stadium, it's the first game this season, they're gonna be juiced up," he said. 

Portions of Mint Street, Brooklyn Village and Graham Streets are already closed with more streets set to close ahead of the game. Kick off at Bank of America Stadium is at 7 pm.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain