Streets closed uptown for Duke's Mayo Bowl

College football comes to uptown Charlotte on Friday. The Duke’s Mayo Classic matches the Charlotte 49ers against Appalachian State. Both teams have new coaching staffs and a lot of new players. Mountaineer coach Dowell Loggains says neither team knows a lot about their opponent.

"It's about adjusting. It's about, you know, settling your nerves as fast as possible and getting used to it. As soon as they walk in the stadium, it's an NFL stadium, it's the first game this season, they're gonna be juiced up," he said.

Portions of Mint Street, Brooklyn Village and Graham Streets are already closed with more streets set to close ahead of the game. Kick off at Bank of America Stadium is at 7 pm.