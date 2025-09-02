Charlotte FC stays hot, win streak rolls on

Charlotte FC continued a late-season surge for playoff positioning over the weekend, winning their eighth match in a row despite several roster changes. Saturday’s 2-1 win over New England moved The Crown past Nashville into third place in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference with five games left in the regular season with an off weekend coming up. Coach Dean Smith said he’s proud of his team’s effort.

"Tremendous credit to the players to to keep going and you're never gonna have, you know, 8 wonderful games of football where you're you're on top of the opposition. You know, within 90 minutes of your game, you could be winning 4-0, but you'll come under pressure. So, you know, that's the nature of the game. The the main thing is to make sure that the players keep calm and stick to the plan," he said.

Charlotte’s winning streak is the second-longest in league history. They’ll host Lionel Messi and Inter Miami on Sept. 13.