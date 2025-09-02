© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte FC stays hot, win streak rolls on

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published September 2, 2025 at 10:30 AM EDT

Charlotte FC continued a late-season surge for playoff positioning over the weekend, winning their eighth match in a row despite several roster changes. Saturday’s 2-1 win over New England moved The Crown past Nashville into third place in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference with five games left in the regular season with an off weekend coming up. Coach Dean Smith said he’s proud of his team’s effort.

"Tremendous credit to the players to to keep going and you're never gonna have, you know, 8 wonderful games of football where you're you're on top of the opposition. You know, within 90 minutes of your game, you could be winning 4-0, but you'll come under pressure. So, you know, that's the nature of the game. The the main thing is to make sure that the players keep calm and stick to the plan," he said.  

Charlotte’s winning streak is the second-longest in league history. They’ll host Lionel Messi and Inter Miami on Sept. 13.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain