© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte Hornets open training camp

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published September 30, 2025 at 10:56 AM EDT

The Charlotte Hornets begin training camp on Tuesday and start preseason games this weekend. The team’s rookie class had a strong offseason, winning the Summer League championship. At media day, forward Brandon Miller said he’s eager to play with the new-look Hornets including rookies Kon Knueppel, Liam McNeeley and Ryan Kalkbrenner.

"I'm looking forward to playing with, you know, everybody, including new pieces, you know, Kon, he's gonna be, you know, great for us, a great shooter, Liam, of course, Ryan, you know, all the guys, so it's just not about, you know, one person. I think it's a team effort here, you know, everybody's gonna do everything to get it done," he said.

The Hornets are holding training camp at The Citadel in South Carolina while renovations continue at the Spectrum Center.

Their first preseason game is in Charleston when they take on the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.

The Charlotte Hornets open training camp today with a mix of new and returning players. The team finished 21-61 last season, with injuries sidelining forward Brandon Miller and point guard LaMelo Ball. At media day yesterday, Ball said there is an expectation set by head coach Charles Lee.

"Pretty much just just being there, you know, for the team, being a leader, you know, getting us over the hump and everything and just being someone you can rely on and count on," he said.  
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain