The Charlotte Hornets begin training camp on Tuesday and start preseason games this weekend. The team’s rookie class had a strong offseason, winning the Summer League championship. At media day, forward Brandon Miller said he’s eager to play with the new-look Hornets including rookies Kon Knueppel, Liam McNeeley and Ryan Kalkbrenner.

"I'm looking forward to playing with, you know, everybody, including new pieces, you know, Kon, he's gonna be, you know, great for us, a great shooter, Liam, of course, Ryan, you know, all the guys, so it's just not about, you know, one person. I think it's a team effort here, you know, everybody's gonna do everything to get it done," he said.

The Hornets are holding training camp at The Citadel in South Carolina while renovations continue at the Spectrum Center.

Their first preseason game is in Charleston when they take on the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.

The Charlotte Hornets open training camp today with a mix of new and returning players. The team finished 21-61 last season, with injuries sidelining forward Brandon Miller and point guard LaMelo Ball. At media day yesterday, Ball said there is an expectation set by head coach Charles Lee.

"Pretty much just just being there, you know, for the team, being a leader, you know, getting us over the hump and everything and just being someone you can rely on and count on," he said.