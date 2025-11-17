© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Bryce Young throws for 448 yards in Panthers’ 30–27 OT win over Atlanta

Published November 17, 2025 at 10:21 AM EST

The Carolina Panthers bounced back from last week’s sluggish showing with a dramatic 30–27 overtime win against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Quarterback Bryce Young led the way, throwing for a franchise-record 448 yards and three touchdowns.

Young said the victory reflected the team’s resilience and mindset throughout the game.

“It's just resilience,” Young said. “Coach does a great job of setting that standard — no matter what, we’re on to the next play. We have to refocus from good, from bad, from adversity, whatever it is. I’m just so proud of this group… everyone always has faith and believes in each other, and we were able to do that today.”

The Panthers improved to 6–5 on the season. They’ll be back in action a week from today when they visit the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
