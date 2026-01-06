Charlotte Hornets rout defending champion Thunder, cap strong road trip

The Charlotte Hornets are showing signs of consistency after their most impressive win of the season.

Charlotte closed out a three-game road trip Monday night with a 124-97 blowout of the Oklahoma City Thunder, the defending NBA champions and owners of the best record in the league.

The Hornets controlled the game from the opening quarter, moving the ball efficiently and playing at a fast pace against one of the NBA’s top defenses.

Rookie Kon Knueppel said the team’s offensive rhythm has been building over the past several weeks.

“We can be an elite offensive group, and we play with the pass and we play fast,” Knueppel said. “That’s what we’ve been doing for the past month or so, and we want to keep it going.”

Charlotte will look to carry that momentum home as it begins a two-game homestand Tuesday night against the Toronto Raptors.