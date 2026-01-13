© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

NASCAR announces new playoff format for season-ending championship

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published January 13, 2026 at 10:41 AM EST

NASCAR has unveiled a new playoff format for determining its season-ending champion, weeks after settling a contentious lawsuit over the sport’s finances.

The revised system will feature 16 drivers competing for the championship, similar to NASCAR’s former Chase format. However, the new structure eliminates driver eliminations after every three races and does away with the winner-takes-all approach in the final race.

Instead, all playoff drivers will remain eligible throughout the postseason, placing a greater emphasis on consistency across the championship stretch.

NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Mark Martin praised the change, calling it a middle ground between the sport’s original season-long points system and its most recent playoff format.

“I think that this is the most perfect compromise that you could ever ask for,” Martin said. “It’s going to require our 2026 champion to be lightning fast and incredibly consistent.”

Under the new format, the playoff field will reset after the first 26 races of the season. Drivers who perform better during the regular season will receive advantages, and additional points will be awarded for race wins.NASCAR officials said the changes are designed to reward sustained performance while maintaining the excitement of a playoff-style championship race.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain