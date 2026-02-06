© 2026 WFAE

Panthers superstar Luke Kuechly makes the NFL Hall of Fame

WFAE
Published February 6, 2026

Former Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly is headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The class of 2026 was revealed Thursday night during the NFL Honors show in San Francisco. He was NFL defensive rookie of the year and defensive player of the year during his eight-year career with the Panthers. Kuechly becomes the second youngest inductee at 34 years old, behind Chicago Bears running back Gayle Sayers.

The 2026 class will be formally inducted in August.

Also during the show, Panthers receiver Tetairoa McMillan was named offensive rookie of the year.
