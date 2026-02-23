© 2026 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

UNC Charlotte reportedly selects Kevin White as athletic director

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published February 23, 2026 at 9:09 AM EST
Kevin White, currently deputy athletic director at Clemson University, is the pick to lead the 49ers’ athletics program.
UNC Charlotte has reportedly chosen a new athletic director.

UNC Charlotte has reportedly chosen a new athletic director.

The State reports Kevin White, currently deputy athletic director at Clemson University, is the pick to lead the 49ers’ athletics program.

White has worked at Clemson since 2022, where he oversees football and men’s basketball and has managed day-to-day operations for the athletic department.

Charlotte, which competes in the American Athletic Conference, began its search after firing former athletic director Mike Hill in October.
WFAE staff and wire reports
