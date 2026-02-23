UNC Charlotte reportedly selects Kevin White as athletic director

UNC Charlotte has reportedly chosen a new athletic director.

The State reports Kevin White, currently deputy athletic director at Clemson University, is the pick to lead the 49ers’ athletics program.

White has worked at Clemson since 2022, where he oversees football and men’s basketball and has managed day-to-day operations for the athletic department.

Charlotte, which competes in the American Athletic Conference, began its search after firing former athletic director Mike Hill in October.