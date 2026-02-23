South Carolina lawmakers weigh guardrails on data center growth

Lawmakers in South Carolina are considering legislation aimed at placing new limits on the rapid expansion of data centers, as debate grows over the industry’s impact on utilities and natural resources.

Supporters say the proposed Data Center Development Act would help protect ratepayers and water supplies. Opponents warn stricter regulations could push millions of dollars in investment to other states.

According to WLTX, the bill would create a new state office to oversee data center development and require operators to obtain a state permit before construction. Currently, most projects only need to comply with local zoning and ordinance requirements.

The legislation would also require companies to pay for infrastructure upgrades needed to support their facilities, including power and water capacity improvements.

Data centers — typically large, windowless buildings housing computer servers — can consume enormous amounts of electricity and are increasingly being built across the state. John Brooker of the Conservation Voters of South Carolina said a single facility can use as much power as an entire city.